This last installment of the Frederick County Forestry Board’s four-part series on evergreens discusses redwoods, cypresses and yews.
The redwood family is probably the most fascinating evergreen, as it was once a dominant tree in global forests before the cooling period known as the ice age. Many of these trees became extinct during this prolonged period of climate change. However, today, redwoods are found in East and Southeast Asia and in a relatively small area along the Pacific Coast of the U.S.
Two species of this very primitive family of trees grow in North America, the redwood tree and giant sequoia. Both of these trees grow to a very large size and have a long lifespan.
Redwood trees are found in a small area along the Oregon and California coastline in an area called the fog belt because moisture so often permeates the atmosphere. Redwoods are one of the fastest-growing trees in nature. Mature examples can grow to a height of 250 to 300 feet tall. They are very shade tolerant and can germinate and grow below a closed canopy, eventually developing to a dominant place in the overstory. Their thick bark makes mature redwood trees very fire resistant; however, younger redwoods are easily damaged. Most redwood trees sprout back vigorously when cut and can even grow back from stump sprouts following severe fires.
The giant sequoia does not grow as tall as the redwood or Douglas fir, but it greatly exceeds these trees in their girth. One of the largest individuals, General Sherman, has a diameter of 30.7 feet at 4.5 feet above ground and is 272 feet in height. Sequoia trees are found on the west slope of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, usually occurring at elevations of 3,000 to 5,000 feet above sea level. The thick-barked sequoia is very fire resistant. Sequoia also produce a lot of tannins, making them resistant to insects, disease and rot. Sequoias are some of the oldest-growing trees, with ages exceeding 4,000 years. Only the bristlecone pine is thought to be older.
A recent article in Outside magazine by Kyle Dickman relates how the severe wildfires in California have impacted groves of giant sequoia, killing thousands of these ancient trees. The article relates how proactive measures are being used to reduce the fire potential by removing smaller trees and dead standing snags in the understory to reduce fuel loads and to use prescribed fires to reduce further the fuel loads while promoting the opening of serotinous sequoia cones to encourage the growth of young sequoia in the understory.
The metasequoia tree is in the same family as redwoods and sequoias. Metasequoias were once dominant across the globe, but their numbers declined until this group of trees was believed extinct. However, in 1942 a grove of sequoia-like trees was found in China, having the appearance of sequoia with deciduous leaves. Following various discussions on how to classify this tree, in 1948 it was decided that a new genus and species was to be a Metasequioa glyptostrobodies, or dawn redwood tree. There is only one species known to exist. The dawn redwood tree was deemed a living fossil, with most of its family members having long since vanished from the face of the Earth and of which we know only from fossil records.
Although the dawn redwood has a fairly small native distribution in China, it has found much favor as an ornamental tree, and it has been widely planted. Dawn redwood exhibit rapid growth and can attain a height of 150 feet at maturity. Dawn redwood have attractive red bark and a pyramidal crown that does not require much pruning to maintain this natural shape. Dawn redwood are also resistant to disease and most insects, with Japanese beetles and red spider mites being the exceptions. Any insect damage, however, is mostly cosmetic. Dawn redwood does not tolerate alkaline soils. The fast growth and large size mean that these trees should only be planted in open areas away from homes, roadways and other structures. Dawn redwood are normally seen growing in campuses, parks and large estates. The Frederick County Forestry Board has measured some dawn redwoods for the Big Tree Program that at 50 years of age already were well over 100 feet tall and 3 feet in diameter.
The Maryland native bald cypress is another example of a deciduous conifer tree. There are two species of bald cypress worldwide occurring in the southern part of the United States and Central America. Bald cypresses normally grow in river bottoms and swampy areas throughout their range. The bald cypress is a fast-growing tree that can grow to a height of about 120 feet at maturity. The base of the tree becomes very wide, and woody projections grow around the tree that are called “knees.” These knees are thought to help the tree with aeration since it often grows in swampy conditions. The bald cypress is very wind firm, standing up to most hurricanes that batter coastal areas, which is why it is often used as a wind barrier. The wood is also very rot resistant.
Seven species of yew trees grow across the globe. Most yews are fairly small, having the appearance of a shrub or small tree. The European and Japanese yew are often used for landscape plantings. The Pacific yew is distributed throughout the Rocky and Sierra Mountains in the West, where it is normally found as an understory tree. A cancer-fighting drug called Taxol is derived from the bark of the Pacific yew.
Michael Kay is a member of the Frederick County Forestry Board.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Please visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Tree and Forest Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more.
