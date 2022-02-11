Fredericktonians are the proud owners of two national champion trees and nine state champion trees across the county. We have 180,000 acres of canopy, we have received 40 consecutive nominations of Frederick City as Tree City USA, and our forests and watersheds attract hikers, bikers, campers and other visitors from across the state.
No wonder we are proud of our trees.
It therefore comes as no surprise that the Frederick County Forestry Board is excited about the prospect of expanding canopy cover by planting many more trees across both county and city. In fact, across Maryland, 5 million trees will be planted over the next eight years, with 500,000 of them allocated for urban, underserved areas (Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021).
This afforestation campaign is part of a worldwide push to increase tree canopy to help offset the negative impacts of climate change. Trees are one of the best means we have for carbon capture. When trees perform photosynthesis, they pull carbon dioxide out of the air, release oxygen and store the carbon mainly in their long-lived wood and root systems. Because of trees’ amazing function and capability to cover large areas with minimal human care, trees are key to drawdown, “the point in the future when levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop climbing and start to steadily decline, thereby stopping catastrophic climate change.” In short, coupled with the elimination of GHG emissions, trees are the quickest, safest and most equitable means we have now to halt climate change.
Tree restoration and storage potential could remove up to two-thirds of the 300 gigatons of accumulated carbon in the atmosphere through the addition of 0.9 billion hectares (over 2.2 billion acres) of canopy cover across the globe. This correlates to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (or IPCC, the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change) report that suggests that increasing the world’s canopy cover by 2.4 billion acres will be necessary to help limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This is an unbelievably powerful tool.
But what is canopy cover? Often, the terms forest and tree canopy, or tree cover, are used interchangeably, but this is incorrect. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources defines tree canopy as “any area covered by trees, when viewed from above. This includes forests, trees in a yard or park, trees along the streets of a city, agricultural plantations, and cover under which grazing or other agricultural operations may be taking place.”
Forest, while also counting as canopy, is defined by the U.S. Forest Service as “an area of trees with at least 10 percent tree canopy cover that is at least 1 acre in size, is at least 120 feet wide when measured from stem to stem.” Forest land includes transition zones, such as areas between forest and no forest lands, that meet the minimal tree stocking/cover and forest areas adjacent to urban and built-up lands. Tree-covered areas in agricultural production settings, such as fruit orchards or tree-covered areas in urban settings, such as city parks, are not considered forest land as they are mowed or grazed and do not regenerate because the separation between tree populations is over 120 feet wide.
We do not know yet how many of the 5 million trees the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will allocate to Frederick County or its cities, but plans are in the making. There are important opportunities in Frederick’s cities and townships to create green zones, shaded areas and streets, shaded parking lots, food forests, learning forests, riparian buffers, parks and other types of urban green areas, which would help combat heat islands, soil erosion, flooding, runoff, food insecurity, reduce residents’ utility bills and, importantly, improve overall public health.
There also are important wildlife corridors in our county that need to be reconnected and re-wilded, especially where forests might connect to rivers. Many amazing programs are already in place, including the Tree Frederick Program, launched years ago to increase canopy in the city by paying for half the cost of trees and shrubs ordered through the city’s sustainability department. Trees can start drawdown relatively quickly, but the drawdown value of individual tree species and sizes is still being determined.
In time, the early successional trees expand and their crowns close together, a condition known as “canopy closure.” Early colonizer trees grow fast, need plenty of sunlight and do not live very long compared to other trees. The role of these pioneers is to occupy the site, develop forest-like conditions, then give way to larger growing, longer lived trees that are usually developing in the understory. This gradual change from a fast growing, transient forest into a longer lived, more established community is known as forest succession. Depending on the stage of development of a forest, it may be interspersed with older growth trees, which have the ability to attain a dominant role in the main canopy as time progresses and succession proceeds.
Afforestation can drastically accelerate this succession process but needs to be completed carefully and guided by experts in order to generate healthy and sustainable stands and ecosystems. This includes planting a wide variety of native trees to harden against pests and diseases, to match site conditions, maintain diverse canopy structure, implement sustainable forest maintenance and management.
The Frederick County Forestry Board will talk about which trees are ideal for the canopy expansion in Frederick County in the second part of this miniseries, to be published in the next Green Section. In the meantime, they encourage you to visit frederick.forestryboard.org to keep up to date with events and news and to sign up for weekly Nature Notes and the Forestry Board’s Second Sunday Tree Walks, which will resume in March. The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. They inform the public and vigorously advocate for local, regional and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes and the bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide home for wildlife.
(4) comments
I did not submit the headline that: “Trees are a quick and equitable way to reverse climate change” – this is false.
An increase in tree canopy can help offset the negative impacts of climate change over a log period of time.
It cannot reverse Climate Change.
Sonia Demiray
Thank you to the FNP for the quick correction.
The headline on this article is inaccurate and was not submitted by me or the FCFCDB. An increase in tree canopy can help offset the negative impacts of climate change. It can not reverse Climate Change. (Sonia Demiray)
Thank you to the FNP for the quick correction.
