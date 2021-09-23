Join Middletown in planting 50 native trees and shrubs on town-owned land along Hollow Creek off Hollow Road north of Layla Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
Bring shovels, picks and gloves, wear boots, and dress for the weather. Anyone is welcome to help with this volunteer effort — families, students, retirees, businesses, etc. Students needing community service hours can receive two hours for this event. Just bring needed paperwork for signature.
Lark on Layla Drive between Rod Circle/Rhoderick Circle and Asky Court/Ari Court, and then follow the signage to the planting area. You will start off on the paved path adjacent to the Village of Foxfield community garden. If you have any questions, contact Middletown staff planner Cindy Unangst at 301-371-6171.
The town is also encouraging Middletown residents to plant trees on their own properties this fall. A $25 off coupon for a native tree is available at the town office.
