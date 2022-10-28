Employee volunteers from Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., planted 650 trees at planting events throughout the company’s Maryland service area during October.
Members of Potomac Edison’s Green Team — a group of employees who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives — planted approximately 150 trees at Shafer Park in Boonsboro, 200 trees at Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick and 250 trees along Toms Creek in Emmitsburg. The Green Team also will plant 50 trees at the Claud E. Kitchens Outdoor School at Fairview, located in Clear Spring, in late October to replace trees lost due to a storm.
FirstEnergy is donating the trees for the plantings as part of a larger company initiative to plant 20,000 trees in 2022. Nearly 16,000 trees have already been planted at parks and nature reserves throughout FirstEnergy’s six-state service territory so far this year. Tree plantings and giveaways support FirstEnergy’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote the responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.
“The positive environmental impact achieved through the fall tree plantings is an important part of our commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future for the communities where we live and work,” said Michele Dellinger, a forestry specialist with FirstEnergy who organized the events.
FirstEnergy’s 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in the future to support FirstEnergy’s commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.
