PE_Boonsboro_Planting.jpg

Boonsboro tree planting.

 Courtesy photo

Employee volunteers from Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., planted 650 trees at planting events throughout the company’s Maryland service area during October.

Members of Potomac Edison’s Green Team — a group of employees who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives — planted approximately 150 trees at Shafer Park in Boonsboro, 200 trees at Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick and 250 trees along Toms Creek in Emmitsburg. The Green Team also will plant 50 trees at the Claud E. Kitchens Outdoor School at Fairview, located in Clear Spring, in late October to replace trees lost due to a storm.

