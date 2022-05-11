While more than 20 percent of what is disposed in Frederick County is food waste, there are still people hungry in Frederick County. Envision Frederick County will be exploring local programs that work to solve that conundrum with its May 21 course, Food Insecurity and Food Waste: How Can This Be?, at the Common Market’s community room.
Mobilize Frederick, the report put out by Frederick County’s appointed Climate Emergency Mobilization Working Group, notes that if Frederick County composted the 31,958 tons of food waste currently sent to landfill, 15,703 MTCO2e would be reduced annually.
Attendees will learn about the impact of programs like Lunch Out of Landfills (school composting), Farm to School Frederick, aiming to connect local farmers with local schools, school garden programs in urban schools, and Frederick High School’s innovative urban agriculture program. Speakers include Alysia Mason-Feurer, director of Farm to School; Kimberly Leahy, specialized in school gardens; Joe Richardson of Lunch Out of Landfills; and Amy Connor-Axline and some of her student leaders at Frederick High School.
The program runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room at Common Market’s Seventh Street location. Catered lunch will provided as part of the $40 registration ticket, and scholarships are available. For more information, visit envisionfrederickcounty.org/envision-essentials-2022.
