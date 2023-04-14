The practice of forestry dates back thousands of years to civilizations such as the Roman Empire, China and Germany, among others. Here in the U.S., forest-dwelling tribes of the Native Americans, such as the Mohawk, Onondaga, Seneca, Tuscarora and Oneida, managed small patches of forest to ensure food and raw materials for shelter, tools, travel, clothing and trade.
Early societies recognized the need to protect forests, establish plantations from local seed sources, and plant trees next to water bodies to prevent erosion and enhance water quality.
In Europe, it became apparent that forests needed to be wisely managed to ensure that people can continuously reap the benefits that they provide. European forests were managed for sustained yields and various forestry management practices were developed and recorded for posterity. Europeans eventually developed institutions of higher learning that taught the tenants of forest management along with other science curriculum. The first such school was believed to have begun in 1785 in Germany. Soon thereafter, Forestry Schools sprang up in Russia, France and Austria. Graduates of German forestry schools were known as Wald Meister or Förster.
Meanwhile back in the U.S., colonists took no regard for forests, wildlife and the other natural resources until it was hard to ignore the devastation. This widespread exploitation gave way to the Conservation Movement in the late 1800s. As the need to protect, rehabilitate and manage forests grew, the practice of forestry was slowly adopted in the U.S.
In the mountains of North Carolina, the wealthy industrialist George Vanderbilt bought up thousands of acres of forest and hired foresters to manage these reserves. Initially, Gifford Pinchot, an American whose formal forestry education was acquired in Europe, was hired, but his tenure was short. He was followed by Carl Schenck, a classically trained German forester who started the first Forestry School in the U.S., the Biltmore Forest School, in 1898. It was Schenck’s opinion that forestry education needed to be practical with much field work and on-the-job training at lumberyards and sawmills. This contrasted with another prominent forester, Bernard Fernow, a Prussian-trained forester who thought that forestry training must have a strong theoretical component, otherwise the practitioners would become superficial and incompetent.
Soon after Schenck set up the Biltmore School, Fernow developed a forestry curriculum leading to a bachelor of science degree at Cornell University. Fernow authored many papers on the scientific aspects of forestry and conducted much research on forest management throughout his career. In 1900, Pinchot and fellow Yale Alumnus Henry Graves founded the Yale Forest School, the third such institution to offer course work leading to a degree in forestry in the U.S. The Yale School of Forestry combined a theoretical background with the addition of summer camps that helped develop the practical aspect of working in the woods. Many of the graduates of these three schools went on to have prominent roles in staffing newly created federal and state forestry agencies.
Fred Besley was one of these graduates. In 1906, Besley founded the Maryland Forest Service. In his role, Forester Besley traveled across Maryland to inventory much of the state’s forest lands. As one of his earliest assignments, Forester Besley mapped and inventoried the woodlands associated with the Frederick City Watershed. Forester Besley helped set up a wildland fire control program to help combat the devastating fires that were impacting our region at the time. Besley also helped acquire lands which are now part of our State Forest system, and he developed a cooperative Forest Management program that provided forestry expertise to those forest landowners who wanted it. Besides traditional forestry programs, Besley developed the Roadside Tree Law and Big Tree Program, programs aimed more toward urban forestry resources. It should be noted that most of the programs Besley created, including the Roadside Tree Law and Big Tree Program, are still implemented today.
The first Federal Forestry Agency created in 1881 was called the Division of Forestry, and its main duty was of a consulting nature, providing information on federal forest reserves and other related matters. In 1891, Congress passed the Forest Reserve Act, which provided Congress the power to withdraw large tracts of timber from the public domain as forest reserves. In 1911, the Weeks Act authorized the purchase new lands as forest reserves, which greatly expanded the National Forest system, especially in the Eastern U.S.
During Pinchot’s tenure as the fourth Chief of the Division of Forestry, his friend Theodore Roosevelt became President of the United States. Soon after, Roosevelt named Pinchot as the first Chief of the United States Forest Service in 1905. This new agency was moved from the Department of the Interior to the Department of Agriculture. The mission of this new agency was to manage federal forests, conduct forestry research, assist state agencies and extinguish forest fires. The Forest Service became more decentralized, with several management units throughout the country, and much emphasis was given to practicing and developing forestry techniques through research and development. Under Pinchot’s leadership, the forest reserves grew from 56 million acres to 172 million acres. Pinchot stayed with the USFS until the beginning of the Taft Administration, leaving in 1910. Much of the overall organization of the USFS that exists today survives from Pinchot’s original design. After leaving the Forest Service, Pinchot served two terms as the governor of Pennsylvania.
In 1900, Pinchot founded the Society of American Foresters, an organization that still exists today. It was the goal of the group to further the professional image and increase the knowledge base of forestry. Pinchot coined the phrase “conservation ethic,” which means taking action to further the common good for society.
Ever since its humble beginnings over 100 years ago, thousands of people have worked at the federal, state and local levels to conserve and protect our forests. In the beginning, it was Pinchot, Fernow, Scheneck and some important benefactors like Vanderbilt and Roosevelt who started this movement. Since 1943, in Maryland, you also have volunteers from the community who man the Forest Conservancy District Boards and work to increase the integrity of forest ecosystems and support the work of the county foresters.
Michael Kay is a Frederick County Forest Conservancy district board member.
