TRIPLETT, N.C. — Every morning before commuting to full-time jobs in town, Jess McClelland and Alex O’Neill tackle a long list of chores. Eggs in the chicken coop need collecting; the vegetables need picking; a pair of 400-pound pregnant pigs need their medicine. After working all day in nearby Boone, McClelland, 24, and O’Neill, 27, drive home, descending a steep curved road to their 16-acre property in the mountains of western North Carolina. Then they work their land until nightfall.

They are modern-day homesteaders who have traded contemporary conveniences such as Uber Eats deliveries and a reliable internet connection to grow much of their own food and — as much as possible — live off the land in rural Appalachia.

