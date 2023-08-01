A warm chat
Anna Jones, left, and Jai Kolbjornsen relax by a tree as the sun shines on Baker Park in Frederick on April 21.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources awarded $22.9 million to multiple ecological restoration projects across the state, including four projects in Frederick County, for fiscal year 2024.

The Frederick County government, the Land and Cultural Preservation Fund, the Western Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Council, and the Maryland Forestry Foundation received grants. Their ecological restoration projects are either partially or entirely in the county.

(1) comment

jamesnee

In recent years, CURRENTLY, Lake Linganore has become a disaster. Anyone interested in understanding more about my statement may contact me for further information.

