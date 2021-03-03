Fox Haven Organic Farm, Retreat and Learning Center is offering more than 50 herbs in its fifth year of the Fresh Herb Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.
Members can access herbs from two locations in 2021: on the farm in Jefferson or from Baltimore farm-to-table cafe Larder, according to a statement from Fox Haven.
“We currently grow over 50 different kinds of herbs including some varieties of cultural significance used in Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, and around-the-world cuisine,” Learning Center Herb Farm and CSA manager, Lacey Walker, said in the news release. “Our herb CSA is one of the best possible ways to gain practical, hands-on experience that will take your herb knowledge to the next level.”
There are three types of CSA membership options:
- Building Your Herbal Relationship is a monthly CSA package with a 90-minute hands-on class each month. This format is recommended for beginners and community-oriented learners who want hands-on experience with 24 different herbs.
- Building Your Herbal Apothecary is a monthly CSA option without formal instruction, suited more to the returning CSA member, individual learner or the intermediate herbalist.
- Herbal Basics, a new offering this year, is a beginner’s guide to herb processing and study. This series will take place only on location at Fox Haven to provide a closer look at how to harvest, clean and prepare herbs, as well as make an herbal preparation to take home.
As a part of Fox Haven’s initiative to provide a safe, inclusive learning space, reparation discounts and scholarships are available for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) CSA members.
For more information, visit foxhavenfarm.org/herb-csa/.
