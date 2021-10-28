A 60-some-year-old piece of Frederick history bubbled back up to the surface this March as the city revisited plans to complete the Christopher’s Crossing Loop Road by building a four-lane byway through Fort Detrick’s Area B.
For at least a decade in the mid-1900s, while the military base played a prominent role in the country’s biological and chemical warfare program, it used the 399-acre tract of land located off Montevue Lane as a dump-site for chemical, biological and radiological waste.
The resulting contamination led the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to characterize the land as a “Superfund Site,” adding it to a national list designed to help the agency determine which properties need further investigation, according to previous reporting from The Frederick News-Post.
In the decade since the city first considered the idea of extending a road through Area B, data from monitoring wells has revealed the contamination is not contained within Fort Detrick’s boundaries, according to the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
As a result, according to the plan, the city will continue to consider alternatives to building a byway through the property, including widening the existing Kemp Lane.
Despite this qualification, some environmental advocates and county residents — including members of the Fort Detrick Restoration Advisory Board, Multifaith Alliance of Climate Stewards, Envision Frederick, Smarter Growth Alliance and the Sierra Club Catoctin Group, among other organizations — are concerned that the construction of this roadway remains in the city’s comprehensive plan at all.
Last week, The Frederick News-Post asked candidates for mayor and alderman for their thoughts on these concerns and whether they would support the construction of a roadway through Area B if elected. The candidates were asked to provide a response in under 100 words.
Below are their unedited answers.
MAYOR
Steven Hammrick (R)
I am pro environment but I would support the expansion because it is a well know fact that no matter what we develop as a civilization we are always going to be somewhat disruptive to the environment. Hopefully we can mitigate the issue as best as we can but we need road infrastructure and widening Rosement Ave. right next to Ft. Detrick is laughable and there is already a ton of construction on and around Kemp Lane.
Michael O’Connor (D)
A west side extension of Christopher’s Crossing in the vicinity of Kemp Lane and Fort Detrick has been envisioned in the City’s comprehensive plans for decades. It will be needed though it is not currently funded in the City’s Capital Improvements Program. The contamination at Area B complicates the process of identifying an alignment and the City will not move forward with any alignment that does not meet the requirements of the EPA or the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Jennifer Dougherty (D - write in)
As Mayor, I pushed for the federal clean-up of Area B. It was later designated a Superfund site and further clean-up was halted.
Activity in Area B requires Maryland Department of the Environment and EPA approvals. Existing reports reveal that construction in the area of the “caps” could result in damage to the caps, making environmental contamination a possibility.
I support the completion of Christopher’s Crossing, but do not support the proposed alignment. I will work with the RAB, adjacent land owners, and other interested parties to identify best options for a safer and better alignment.
Blaine Young (R - write in)
It is hard enough to obtain all the state and federal permits necessary to build a new road. Trying to get environmental permits to build through a Superfund site will be practically impossible. I know how hard it is to get these permits from my experience as President of the County Commissioners for 4 years. The City should look elsewhere for this road, if it is needed at all.
ALDERMAN
Robert A. Fischer (R)
Although the idea of the completion of the Monocacy Boulevard and Christophers Crossing loop is an attractive idea for the flow of traffic and commerce, in the current proposed route is a non-starter.
I am adamantly opposed to any traffic or construction through Area B, Fort Detrick. In my opinion, the proposal has not sufficiently addressed the safety of the area in and around Area B. I would therefore NOT support the completion of the loop as currently proposed
Donna Kuzemchak (D)
I’m strongly against running a road through Area B and I argued for such language during Comprehensive Plan discussions. We were able to agree to at least put language in the Plan that pushes elected officials to consider other road configurations in this area. I believe it is environmentally precarious to consider any roadway or other disturbance of Area B. I will vote against funding a roadway through that area if I’m on the Board of Aldermen when that comes to a vote.
Ben MacShane (D)
The history of Area B is very disturbing and has posed a grave environmental and health risk to our community for a long time. As we safeguard our future, no infrastructure development can proceed in that portion of our city unless it is truly proven to be safe. Our resident’s health and safety is of paramount importance.
Katie Nash (D)
Residents and research have convinced me that we need to find an alternative to make Kemp Lane safe (or divert volume); I oppose any plan to build through a Superfund Site. We can rethink vehicular/cyclist flow that keeps the City from entering into an unknown process of obtaining permission from the Army to move forward. Residents should know there are many steps before this road can become a reality - resources can be better spent. Advocates have worked hard to ensure information from federal/state regulatory agencies is available - we must demand additional transparency regarding water quality and site run-off.
Kelly Russell (D)
I fully appreciate their concerns. Therefore, I asked staff to create an Environmental Overlay Zone that is now incorporated in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan:
“Pursue an Environmental Overlay district that corresponds with Fort Detrick’s Area B and the groundwater contamination plume to ensure the appropriate environmental protection measures are in place to encourage growth and development in a safe manner.”
We reclassified Kemp Lane and a portion of Shookstown Road to enable an alternative route should the road not be feasible. If it is deemed unsafe or fails any of the multiple federal approvals, it will not be built.
Derek Shackelford (D)
Residents have made valid concerns about the road in the Area B area. If the road is not environmentally safe or a hazard to our city, I would not support a roadway. It would also be rather certain that no roadway would be constructed.
Michelle Shay (R)
I would not support the proposed road through Area B for the following reasons:
1) There is current data, that was not available when the now expired MOU was made, that further confirms the potential of health and safety risk to the immediate and nearby environment if the area in question is disturbed.
2) Although it is said construction will halt if it is determined that toxic emissions become present, then what? In other words, what a waste of money and unnecessary complications for all involved when we knew this.
3) Given all the potential risks, there is no real need to build a road through Area B. There are two other roads, each in close proximity to each other as options - Kemp Ln. and Rosemont. If anything, I would consider widening Kemp Ln. to accommodate increased road use, especially with the new Sycamore Ridge development there.
