The City of Frederick has recently joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. Frederick is using about 23 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 100 percent of the electricity use for city operations. By choosing green power, the city is helping advance the voluntary market for green power and the development of those sources.
“We are so excited to be recognized by the U.S. EPA for our efforts to increase electricity from renewable resources, reduce air pollution, and lower our emissions footprint,” said City Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby.
According to the EPA, Frederick’s green power purchase for its city operations is equivalent to the electricity use of more than 2,000 average American homes annually.
Learn more about Green Power at https://www.epa.gov/greenpower.
