Frederick County and the city of Frederick should collaborate to create a joint Climate Response and Resilience Office to coordinate action on climate change and to provide accountability, according to recommendations presented to Frederick’s mayor and aldermen by a workgroup on the topic.
The joint city-county Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup presented a series of findings from its draft report to the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The city and county passed climate emergency resolutions in April and July 2020, respectively, and created the ad hoc workgroup to bring together members of the community with experience in a wide variety of topics on the subject.
The work group was established to address climate change, reduce countywide greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2010 by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050, and establish efforts to draw down carbon from the atmosphere, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The group’s report provides both an overview of the recommendations and suggestions on how and why to implement them, Kevin Sellner, the group’s co-chair, said Wednesday.
“We’ve laid it all out for you,” he said.
Equity was a focus of each section of the report, since people who are struggling now will be even more impacted by the effects of climate change such as extreme heat, mold in homes, food insecurity and higher utility bills, said Barb Trader, the other co-chair.
Political leadership is important in helping the fight against climate change, she said.
“People want to know what their government is doing. They want data. They want to know what goals have been set,” Trader said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked how to help people understand the importance of stopping climate change.
Having trusted messengers to different groups is important, Trader said.
She said Frederick County is full of churches, civic groups, 4-H clubs, Granges and other places where presentations can be given on what can be done.
“Those micro-communities are where you make a difference,” she said.
The city has already taken several steps to curb greenhouse gases, Jenny Willoughby, the city’s sustainability coordinator, said Wednesday.
They include a climate action plan for government operations that will be worked into the fiscal 2023 budget, draft green building and electric vehicle policies, purchases of renewable energy credits, working on adding solar power to the city’s parking decks, and adding charging stations for electric vehicles.
The full report can be found online at mobilizefrederick.org.
