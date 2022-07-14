The city of Frederick is considering banning or taxing most plastic bags, in a move adopted by several other Maryland municipalities.
The city’s aldermen heard a presentation Wednesday from two environmental activists who urged the city to consider legislation regulating single-use plastic bags, to cut down on pollution.
“There are states and municipalities taking on the challenges of single-use plastic,” Frederick resident Patrice Gallagher told the aldermen. “And the city of Frederick can and should be among them.”
Plastic waste is everywhere, she said.
“The fact is, we’re drowning in it, and we must get control of it,” Gallagher said.
Jurisdictions including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Chestertown, Laurel, Takoma Park, Westminster, and Montgomery and Howard counties, along with 10 states and nearly 500 towns and cities in the United States, have enacted laws to curb plastic bag pollution, Kerri Hesley told the aldermen.
“We know that plastic bag legislation works to change consumer behavior and decrease litter,” Hesley said.
Hesley, a member of the Sierra Club Catoctin Group, said that while the information she presented to the aldermen was from the Sierra Club, she was speaking to the aldermen as an individual.
Two years ago, the state banned plastic foam takeout containers, Hesley said. During a recent cleanup at the interchange of Frederick’s Rosemont Avenue and U.S. 15, volunteers found 18 plastic bags but only one plastic foam cup.
When they’re left out in the environment, plastic bags break down into microplastics, which have been found in samples of human blood and stool, Hesley said.
Some jurisdictions require that stores charge for plastic bags, while others ban them outright, she said.
Others, like Baltimore, create a hybrid situation in which they ban plastic bags and charge for other types of bags to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags, she said.
Hesley said a Sierra Club survey in Howard County before and after the county began to require charging for plastic bags found that use of reusable bags more than doubled, while the use of plastic bags fell from 75% to about 35%, she said.
Several aldermen expressed general support for taking action, although Alderman Kelly Russell said they would have to be careful how they define what a reusable bag is.
Alderwoman Katie Nash asked how restaurants and carryout businesses in other jurisdictions have adapted to such bans.
Westminster exempted stores with fewer than 25 employees, as well as restaurants, Hesley said.
But the Sierra Club considered that a mistake, since much of the plastic litter comes from takeout bags, she said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he expects that a transition away from plastic bags would be fairly straightforward, and noted that some businesses have already moved away from single-use plastic.
Reusable bags can be obtained cheaply, and the city needs to make sure there is a supply of affordable reusable bags for low-income residents, MacShane said.
City officials need to “acknowledge that putting in these sorts of regulations that are better for our community, better for our children, better for our future, does not result in these dreaded scenarios where every mom and pop store is going to have to take a hit of a full dollar a person. That is not what these things cost,” he said.
Good reusable bags can be bought for as low as 99 cents, and can be used over and over, Hesley said.
If the aldermen decide to act, they will have to decide who wants to take the lead on crafting legislation, Nash said.
After discussing it with the city’s lawyers and other departments, they would hold a workshop to discuss ideas, she said.
(9) comments
Thank you Patrice!!!
Paper bags work great. Everyone can use them, even a few times. Support this completely.
Cue those that opposed balloon releases that kill marine life!
I'd support this. As for restaurants, etc., don't they still make paper bags?
I’d wait, this latest variant they’re calling the worst of the variants, highly contagious and hospitalizations going up. Soon they won’t want you bringing in those germ ridden reusable bags again. COVID-19 ain’t over yet folks. Jurisdictions are talking mask mandates, people aren’t getting their full vaccination regimen or staying away from crowds. A friend of my wife took her whole family to Disney World last month. 18 kids and grandkids. 16 got this latest variant, one son was hospitalized. All were vaccinated. The original vaccines are losing their effectiveness. PHARMA is down to ~50%.
CoViD is not spread by contact, phy. It is an airborne respiratory virus.
Phy is just “following the science”.
Fauci it saying that face coverings made of single use grocery store bags are nearly 100 percent effective against any covid barrier. The plastics bags when wrapped tightly around ones face and nose created a barrier impenetrable to all covid strains.
Our favorite grocery store (gas points) “lets” you bag your own if you bring reusable bags. They won’t use them. We go once a week, spend $180-$200, he’s 74, I’m 70 tomorrow, and we don’t want to bag. Have always resisted bagging on the basis of *we don’t work there.* We have tons of reusable bags.
Reusable shopping bags are not a vector for corona virus. Support a ban on plastic bags 100%, and hope to see the county follow suit.
