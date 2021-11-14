A few yards away from the tennis courts at the corner of West Second Street and College Avenue in downtown Frederick, a towering American Basswood stands watch over Baker Park.
Nicknamed “bee trees,” basswoods sprout honey-lemon scented flowers in the springtime that pollinators find very tasty. But even on a chilly fall day, the Baker Park basswood has a special place in the heart of Bethany Dell’Agnello, a board member of the Frederick County Forest Conservancy District and its head of urban forestry. Of the dozens of trees located in and around the park, it’s one of her favorites.
“You gotta hug it,” she said, wrapping her arms around its thick, rough trunk and squeezing her eyes shut with a big smile.
Dell’Agnello’s love for forestry and everything that comes with it was on full display Sunday afternoon during the forestry board’s guided “Tree Walk” in Baker Park. For about two hours, the retired Frederick County Public Schools science teacher led a small crew of tree enthusiasts on a tour of the area’s most visually spectacular specimen, spouting out facts about their relatives, ecological challenges and medical benefits left and right.
The seed that ultimately grew into the guided Tree Walk program was first planted at the forestry board’s meeting in August, Dell’Agnello said. The organization was looking for new ways to fundraise, and asking for donations during a tour of downtown Frederick’s trees seemed like a great idea.
Even before that, though, visitors have been able to get to know the saplings that call Baker Park and Hood College home on self-guided tours through the locations’ wooded paths. The forestry board has tagged trees in both spots with small silver plates, which list the plant’s common and scientific names. The plates also include a QR code, which, when scanned with a smartphone, directs visitors to the forestry board’s website, where they can learn more about specific trees.
Dell’Agnello led the first Tree Walk last month, which had to be rescheduled due to rain. She also held a special walk for her former students from the continuing education classes she teaches at Frederick Community College.
At 1 p.m. on Sunday, about a dozen people gathered in front of the William R. Talley Recreation Center for the third iteration of the walk — a bigger crowd than had attended October’s event, Dell’Agnello said. Many were bundled up in winter coats, their gloved hands stuffed into pockets and hoods pulled over a baseball cap or fuzzy hat. Their noses and cheeks became steadily pinker throughout the tour as a crisp breeze whipped through the park’s trees.
Dell’Agnello began by introducing her new friends to a tall sapling with brilliant marmalade-orange leaves that stands between the recreation center and the back row of the bandshell’s seats. It’s a Japanese zelkova, she said — a close relative of the elm tree that is resistant to Dutch elm disease.
“It sounds like a Russian spy,” she said, putting on a thick Russian accent. “Zelkova.”
These trees can be spotted by their reddish orange bark and the vase-like shape their branches take, Dell’Agnello said. She estimated the one growing in Baker Park to be about 60 years old.
Along the way, Dell’Agnello also introduced tour participants to a healthy flush of “hen-of-the-woods” fungi growing at the base of a White Oak tree. Though it was looking less appetizing than the last time she passed it, she told her audience it was edible. In fact, she and her husband were planning to enjoy some they had harvested on their pizza that night. This type of fungus is great for beginner-level foragers, she said, since it doesn’t have a poisonous doppelgänger.
Those who joined Dell’Agnello for Sunday’s tour also met various sweetgum trees, recognizable for their star-shaped leaves that take on vibrant shades of orange, red, yellow and purple during the fall. The pigment responsible for these colors are always lurking underneath, Dell’Agnello explained, and as the days get shorter and the weather colder, trees stop making chlorophyll, the substance that makes leaves green.
As a result, xanthophylls, carotenoids and anthocyanins — yellow, orange and red pigment, respectively— finally get their time in the spotlight, Dell’Agnello said.
“They’ve been there all along,” she said.
The forestry board is planning to host its next guided Tree Walk next month, Dell’Agnello said, and then intends to resume tours in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.