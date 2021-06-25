The Maryland Forest Service has obtained a nearly $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop wood energy markets for forest products. The funds will serve to contract with a woody biomass specialist who can identify wood energy opportunities and to adapt up to 10 facilities in the state that have a high probability of conversion to wood fuel.
While the Frederick County Forestry Board does not know whether any of these facilities will be located in Frederick County, the board endorses sustainable forest management in order to maximize carbon capture and sustainable generation of forest products. It is shown that actively managed forests capture more carbon from the atmosphere than unmanaged and mature forests because thinning and harvesting of older trees helps younger trees which grow faster. Important to sustainable forest management is the appropriate harvesting and use of forest products. As the need for increased afforestation becomes more urgent across the planet to counter climate change, a larger profit from forest products coming from the use of the entire harvested tree will encourage afforestation and improve carbon capture.
Woody biomass, such as pellets, is generally produced from tops or other traditionally unused parts of a trees and is a biproduct of other sustainable forest products that keep carbon locked in its fibers. In the processing of forest products, some biomass fuel is always generated and is acceptable provided it is consumed in clean burning wood stoves with catalytic converters that eliminate creosote in the chimney flue. In general, woody biomass, when harvested correctly, is considered neutral and a bridge fuel as we transition to fully clean and renewable energy sources. Carbon is captured from the atmosphere by trees as they grow, but it is released back into the atmosphere when the wood is burned. There is no net gain or loss of carbon when doing so which is better than burning fossil fuels. However, the long term goals remains 100 percent clean energy.
This wood energy project grant should encourage afforestation as it permits the processing of the entire harvested tree within the context of sustainable generation of forest products and approved forest management practices.
For more information on the conservation, stewardship and sustainable use of forest resources and urban landscapes, visit frederick.forestryboard.org.
