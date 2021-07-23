On July 7, members of the Frederick County Forestry Board, along with a delegation of experts, including representatives from the Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service, met to investigate reports of oak decline on Stronghold’s 3,000 acres at Sugarloaf Mountain Park.
Oak decline is the progressive weakening until the tree dies. Trees suffering from decline display dieback of branches, usually starting from the top of the tree. Most oak decline across the U.S. is due to microbial disease and invasive species. In the northeast, the gypsy moth has recently caused the loss of thousands of acres of oaks. According to Stronghold staff, however, many of the older oaks died quickly, with their leaves turning brown and remaining on the tress. This may indicate a response to the extreme weather conditions we have witnessed in the area, from the heavy rains in spring of 2018 to intense summer droughts to extreme cold last May, just as oaks were leafing out.
Two key areas of concern were visited, both of about 40 acres in size. The first area, located at the top of the mountain close to the parking lot, is the prime observation area. Here, forest management was hampered by concerns about aesthetics, which appears to have resulted in pockets of oak mortality due to overcrowding. The second area lies at the north of the park, off Stuart Hill Road. While this area was selectively harvested about eight years ago, about 70 percent of the remaining old oaks also show stress, although new growth seems to be doing well.
Stronghold administrators, the Frederick County Forestry Board and previously mentioned advisors are assessing all options to improve the health of the Stronghold forest, help the survival of old trees and ensure new growth. The first step is to submit samples of the ailing trees for testing to identify the diseases and formulate control strategies. This may include decreasing crowding or competition to encourage new growth, severing roots below ground level and adjusting the forest management plan to new climate conditions.
The Frederick County Forestry Board encourages landowners to take a look at their oaks and contact forestry or arboricultural experts if you notice substantial oak mortality.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate for local, regional and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes and the Chesapeake Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide home for wildlife. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org for information on our programs, events and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.