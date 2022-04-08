A common site throughout Frederick County and much of the region are clusters of tree shelters, also known as tree tubes, in reforestation projects.
Tree shelters were developed in the United Kingdom in 1979 to protect young seedlings after they have been planted.
Most commercial reforestation projects utilize small seedling-sized planting stock usually less than a foot tall. After the seedling is planted, a shelter is employed to cover the seedling thereby creating a barrier between the young plant and the outside environment. The shelter protects the seedling from being eaten by animals, chemical spray, machinery and the elements. Tree shelters also protect the young tree from vines, brambles, dense grass cover or other plants that would strangle the young seedling.
Most shelters are made of translucent material designed to allow sunshine to reach the small plant. This stimulates upwards growth of the seedling such that they typically grow 40 percent faster than a similar seedling growing without a shelter. Some shelters also have small perforations to allow for air flow inside the enclosure. The tree shelter also provides a greenhouse effect, maintaining a moist climate inside the tube that benefits the seedling during periods of drought. Utilizing tree shelters greatly enhances seedling growth and survival, particularly with deciduous varieties, such as oak, walnut, sycamore, river birch and maples.
I first observed tree shelters being used in Frederick County around 1989. Before that, trees were planted and left to fend for themselves. In the absence of tree shelters, most considered 50 percent survival amongst deciduous trees a success. Evergreens seemed to fare better, so we mixed evergreens with hardwoods to boost survival. Once tree shelters were employed, however, survival jumped to around 80 percent and sometimes even higher. The difference between 50 and 80 percent survival is very significant. It bridges the gap between the planting being well-stocked so that the plantation will eventually develop into a forest, obtaining “canopy closure,” and the plantation not reaching this desired end point.
Over the years, a wide assortment of materials has been tested for use in tree shelters, including various colors and kinds of plastics, wood and bamboo. Today, plastic is the dominant material used, due to its weight, cost and portability. While these tree tubes are efficient, they degrade over time and decompose, adding to the plastic waste in our waterways, soil and air. In most cases, the shelter has a blue or green color, since these hues allow the most beneficial wavelengths of sunlight to reach the plant, and they have a more natural appearance in the landscape. It also appears that the translucent nature of plastic enhances seedling growth and survival versus other material.
Once the seedling outgrows the shelter, the shelter is removed and oftentimes can be reused. Sometimes the shelter is damaged to the degree where it can no longer perform its intended function. While some of the plastic shelters are taken to a recycling facility once they no longer fulfill their intended use, many are simply abandoned. Used tree shelters can be reused in plantings, sections of the shelters have been employed as tree guards for larger growing stock, and the plastic has been used to cover grape arbors in vineyards.
The fact that tree shelters cover thousands of acres of land and an acre can contain nearly 500 shelters means that used tree shelters abound. Also, given the renewed emphasis on reforestation on the local, state and national levels, we can expect to see the deployment of many more shelters in the future.
In a perfect world, the tree shelters will protect the trees until they are ready for removal, three to five years later, and, once removed, the shelter is reused or recycled in a responsible manner. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. It is not uncommon to see used shelters littering the landscape, strangling the trees they were meant to protect because they were not removed in a timely manner, or large piles of perfectly good used shelters awaiting adoption.
The Frederick County Forestry Board understands that tree shelters are a vital part of afforestation and reforestation projects, and the continued planting of trees provides many environmental benefits. Until fully biodegradable tree shelters are produced, introduced and have gone mainstream across the country, we need to figure out what to do with the current prevailing plastic model. For that purpose, the Frederick County Forestry Board intends to undertake a pilot program to help ensure that shelters are removed from trees when it is time to do so and that the shelters are repurposed, recycled or disposed of properly.
To do this, we need help. If you own used shelters that you wish to have repurposed or if you are looking for shelters, we would like to hear from you. For now, we will list available tree shelters on our website, indicating where these shelters up for adoption can be picked up. Using this resource, we hope to channel used shelters that are still in good condition to new homes. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org to list any tubes you may have or to learn where you can obtain used tree shelters.
In addition, to help land owners who have completed afforestation or reforestation projects, we will be seeking volunteers willing to remove shelters from matured tree plantings. Sign up to volunteer for tree tube recovery through the website.
The board is currently exploring funding opportunities to help us develop a larger program intended to collect, recycle or dispose of shelters that are no longer usable, potentially employing the services of paid contractors.
If you have any additional suggestions on how to creatively reuse shelters or any ideas on how to enhance this initiative, let the board know. We always like to hear from you and would like this program to become mainstream across our community.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide home for wildlife. Sign up for the Forestry Board’s free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Second Sunday Tree Walks and more at frederick.forestryboard.org.
