Round Tree Reforestation Site.jpg

Increasing the number of trees in our community provides many tangible benefits and is part of Frederick County’s work to combat climate change and protect the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem.

 Courtesy photo

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Division of Energy and Environment announced that it has received Maryland’s People Loving and Nurturing Trees Award. The award is issued by The Maryland Association of District Forestry Boards in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Their PLANT Award program annually recognizes communities that prioritize and actively care for their trees and are committed to improving their forested areas’ overall health and sustainability. Frederick County has achieved “Green” status, the program’s highest award level, which acknowledges the county’s sustained commitment to forest conservation.

