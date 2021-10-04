The Frederick County Health Department is advising the public to avoid waters in Fouche Creek and other waterways in the county for the next 10 days because of a sewage overflow near Cliffside Terrace in Spring Ridge.
People should avoid waters in the section of Fouche Creek that runs through the Spring Ridge community, west of Spring Ridge Parkway and north of Interstate 70, the health department said in a press release Monday evening. The department also advised the public to avoid waters in Linganore Creek to the Monocacy River and told boaters to avoid water contact in Monocacy River, downstream of Linganore Creek.
Swimming and full-body immersion in these waterways should be avoided, the health department advised. If you come in contact with water from the affected streams, the department said, you should wash thoroughly with soap and warm water, especially before eating. Fish may still be safe to eat if cleaned, scaled and cooked, the health department said.
The department will post signs in the affected areas, according to the release. The waterways should be avoided until Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.