The Frederick County Health Department will offer its last rabies vaccination clinic of the year on Sept. 15 at Thurmont Community Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
The clinic will be held rain or shine, on a walk-in basis, according to a news release from the Health Department on Tuesday. All dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks old or older are welcome, the release said.
Each vaccination will cost $10. Pet owners can pay by cash or check but not by debit or credit card.
As of Thursday, 14 animals had tested positive for rabies in Frederick County this year: six raccoons, three skunks, three cats, one fox and one groundhog, according to the news release.
Pets that are vaccinated against rabies have shorter quarantines after being exposed to an animal that is positive for rabies, and have much better protection from the disease, according to the release.
Once an animal or person has symptoms of the disease, rabies has a nearly 100% mortality rate, according to the release.
Humans can prevent themselves from dying of rabies by avoiding unvaccinated animals or, if exposed to the disease, by receiving a vaccination. Pet owners can protect their pets from rabies by vaccinating them or preventing their exposure to unknown or unvaccinated animals.
Since it is not always possible to limit a pet’s interactions with unvaccinated wild or stray animals, according to the release, it is crucial to get pets vaccinated against rabies.
“The cornerstone of rabies prevention and control is rabies vaccination of domestic animals so please take this, or other, opportunities to vaccinate your pets,” Barry Glotfelty, an environmental health services director for the Health Department, said in the release.
