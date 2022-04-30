One hundred and 44 feet tall, limbs reaching through the surrounding young forest to 50 feet on every side, boasting a massive trunk 17 feet in circumference, stands the magnificent and venerable white oak (Quercus Alba) in Mount Airy in Frederick County. This is a wolf tree: a vestige from a different time and landscape. This old oak, located on private land, is also a winner of the first Wolf Tree Challenge initiated by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to increase awareness of the value and service of these amazing trees.
Home to mosses, lichens, fungi, spiders, mites, bees, moths, bats, birds (nuthatches and hairy woodpeckers, especially), a raccoon family, squirrels and so many more tiny life forms, this veritable hub of life likely germinated in an old growth forest cleared by European settlers. Settlers used the wood as a fuel source and for lumber to build cabins, furniture, tools and even cities, but often their motivation was simply to prepare the land for agriculture. In these cases, colonists encouraged cows, sheep, hogs and horses to graze logged areas to eliminate all potential ground cover, such as seedlings and saplings. Across these now open pastures just a few older trees were left standing and some were allowed to grow as shelter for cattle and sheep. These surviving old pasture trees are now some of the oldest trees in the Eastern United States. They are wolf trees and a witness to history.
Throughout the 1900s, ranchers moved west to less rocky and more fertile ground to let their cattle graze. The abandonment of pastures often resulted in forest succession, the predictable change in the dominant species of forest plants returning to reclaim the land.
Since wolf trees grew in the open pastures, they were free of the competition of surrounding trees and developed a large, spreading crown, characteristic of trees growing in full sun. As land was abandoned, the surrounding area reverted to forest, but the wolf tree remained and its large crown inhibited seedlings from establishing beneath it. This process leaves an opening in mid-story vegetation beneath the crown.
It is important to note that not every big tree is a wolf tree. They very specifically have the structure of a tree grown in the open but are surrounded by a younger forest.
This is why the ancient and magnificent white oak in Mount Airy is now surrounded by a relatively even-aged forest of younger (around 100-year-old) cherry, maple and poplar, while the oak itself is probably between 300 and 400 years old.
Interestingly, wolf trees are also an indicator of how much forestry has changed over the past century. Wolf trees were so named because the first foresters in the late 20th century considered them bad for the growth of other trees — just like wolves were bad for cattle and game — as they absorb much of the light and water. Wolf trees were “hunted” and replaced with younger, fast growing and straight grained trees that would make good lumber and easy harvest.
With time, however, as we learned more about forest ecosystems and the ways in which trees interact, foresters have learned to appreciate and even to protect and defend wolf trees. This may include “releasing” the old tree from encroaching trees by cutting younger trees down as they grow taller and start competing with the elders for sunlight and water. Since the old tree was shaped in full sun with a certain photosynthetic input to hold up its mass, shading forces the tree to shut down branches that no longer receive enough sun. Wolf trees therefore often have dead lower branches and start growing in height but not in width. In addition, these ancient trees are often too gnarly for lumber.
Old trees and snags (a standing or lying dead or dying tree) are a finite resource that offer an amazing array of features needed for the survival of fauna, promoting an abundance and diversity of wildlife otherwise absent. Many wolf trees found today are oaks due to their longevity — an added benefit, as oaks are mast trees, feeding many forest dwellers. They are also prolific seed producers, key to ensuring future tree life.
Increasing the longevity of the wolf tree allows for a healthier forest, as the old trees feed their excess carbon and nitrogen through their root network to the understory seedlings, increasing seedling survival and health. It takes a long time — sometimes several centuries — to grow a tree with such high wildlife value and as prolific a seeder as a wolf tree. The few that are left should be conserved and protected.
Keep your eyes open and let the Frederick County Forestry Board know if you locate a wolf tree. The board will help you submit it to the Alliance for the Bay Wolf Tree Challenge this fall. You can also sign up for their newsletter on their website. Together, we will be seeking the largest wolf tree found in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the largest wolf tree found anytime anywhere in the entire Eastern U.S.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources, to read articles on forest succession, or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Second Sunday Tree Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more.
