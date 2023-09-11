Drought in Myersville
Little Catoctin Creek is at a low level near Myersville. The intake pipe, shown, pulls water from the creek and is pumped into a nearby reservoir, one of the main water sources for the town.

Frederick County municipalities are urging residents to reduce water usage while county is in a drought and water levels are lower in local waterways.

In July, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued a drought watch over Western Maryland, including Frederick County, and parts of Central Maryland.

