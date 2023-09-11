Frederick County municipalities are urging residents to reduce water usage while county is in a drought and water levels are lower in local waterways.
In July, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued a drought watch over Western Maryland, including Frederick County, and parts of Central Maryland.
The watch was issued due to “lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year,” according to a news release from the department.
As of Sept. 5, the majority of Frederick County was in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. A small portion in the southwestern area of the county, which includes Brunswick, Knoxville and Rosemont, is in a severe drought.
The state currently has no required water use restrictions, though it encouraged residents to conserve water in its news release announcing the drought watch.
Water levels in multiple local waterways have dropped the past few years. As of Monday, Catoctin Creek and the Monocacy and Potomac rivers’ levels were 1.5 feet or lower, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In 2021, on Sept. 11, those waterways’ levels ranged from about 2 feet to about 3.5 feet.
On Sept. 6, the city of Frederick urged residents, business owners and visitors to reduce water usage by at least 10% during September. The city listed several ways to reduce water both inside and outside of the home.
Inside the bathroom, kitchen and laundry room, residents can turn off faucets, so water doesn’t flow when they brush their teeth; avoid rinsing dishes before loading a dishwasher; taking showers instead of baths; and only operating washing machines and dishwashers when they are fully loaded.
Outside, individuals can limit watering lawns, landscaped areas, trees or shrubs. They can use commercial car washes instead of washing vehicles at home, avoid pressure washing surfaces and refrain from filling or topping off swimming pools using the city’s water.
The city initially sent a notice at the start of August encouraging residents to reduce water usage, but there was no notable decrease in water use, according to city spokesperson Allen Etzler.
Etzler said the city stopped drawing water from the Fishing Creek Dam and Reservoir and the Monocacy River, and has reduced the water it pulls from Lake Linganore.
“All three of them, we’ve noticed levels being substantially lower, which is why we are encouraging that reduction in water usage,” he said.
Middletown was placed under a code yellow at the end of August, according to the town’s website, due to a continued lack of precipitation. Under a code yellow, according to the town’s water conservation alert system, residents are asked to voluntarily conserve water usage.
About 60% of the town’s water comes from wells while the rest is from springs on the side of Braddock Mountain, according to Town Administrator Paul Mantello.
Mantello said the town uses one spring as an indicator for when to enact water conservation restrictions.
Bruce Carbaugh, the town’s public works director, said when the spring is fully recharged and there is normal precipitation, the spring flow is 104 gallons a minute. Currently, the spring flow is 32 gallons a minute.
He said it’s always a concern that the town will transition into a code red, meaning mandatory water use restrictions.
“The groundwater is a direct function of the rainfall, so we suspect if the trend continues the way that it is, that we will hit red,” Carbaugh said.
Emmitsburg also ordered voluntary water restrictions effective Aug. 1 due to the state’s drought watch.
In Thurmont, Mayor John Kinnaird said water levels are fine. Thurmont draws its water from multiple wells, though one is currently shut off due to contamination by PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”
Still, due to what little precipitation the town received recently, Kinnaird said, the town is looking into possible water use reduction measures.
Myersville implemented mandatory water use restrictions on Sept. 5 due to ongoing drought conditions. Water from the Myersville Municipal Water System can only be used for “ordinary household, domestic and culinary purposes,” according to a statement from the town.
The town pulls water from Catoctin Creek, wells and springs. Water levels in the creek were so low that the town can’t draw water from it, Town Manager Kristin Aleshire said last week.
