In an effort to promote resource conservation and reduction of waste, the Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling offers residents the opportunity to purchase compost bins and rain barrels at a reduced rate.
In 2021, House Bill 248 became Maryland law, preventing homeowners associations from “prohibiting or unreasonably restricting a lot owner from composting organic waste materials for the lot owner’s personal or household use.” This means that more residents than ever before can participate in backyard composting, a simple, low-maintenance, unobtrusive activity that yields direct benefits for our community and the environment.
The Division of Solid Waste and Recycling supports home composting through various initiatives. In partnership with manufacturer Enviro World, DSWR is conducting a truckload sale of compost bins (and rain barrels) to make these materials available at 40 percent off retail pricing. Items must be ordered in advance and will only be sold online at enviroworld.us/frederickcountymd. Orders will be accepted through Oct. 1, then delivered as a single truckload shipment to the DSWR facility. In addition to the sale, the DSWR is also offering a free online class to help residents learn or finesse composting methods. Information on registering is at frederickcountymd.gov/3730/composting-at-home.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food is disposed more than any other single type of material in our everyday trash, comprising 24 percent of all waste sent to U.S. landfills. When disposed in a landfill, food waste generates methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Residents can help prevent this and, when yard waste is also added to a backyard compost bin, households may be able to divert 600 pounds or more of waste each year. Compost bins can further reduce waste by processing certain items such as soiled cardboard, paper towels and shredded paper, none of which can be tossed in a blue bin for recycling.
In addition to these environmental benefits, backyard composting also produces a valuable product for use in the home landscape. This all-natural form of recycling produces a finished product that greatly improves soil quality. Compost can be added to lawns, flower or vegetable beds to produce stronger plants and healthier gardens.
The product being offered as part of the limited-time sale is the FreeGarden Earth Compost Bin, a high-quality, durable, enclosed system well-suited for backyard use. These weather-resistant bins are constructed of sturdy recycled plastic, with no seams and no assembly required. Bins are available for $55 with no tax or shipping added. Compost accessories and rain barrels are also being sold. All items must be pre-ordered online, for pickup on specified dates at the DSWR facility. No delivery options are available.
This program is open to anyone who can pick up their purchases from the DSWR facility, located at 9031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick, between Oct. 16 and 20. Customers do not need to be residents of Frederick County. All transactions are processed by the online vendor and Frederick County Government receives no proceeds from this sale. For complete information and to order materials, residents should navigate to the Enviro World website at enviroworld.us/frederickcountymd.
This sale is being conducted in support of Frederick County’s goal of diverting more waste from disposal. Residents can learn more about DSWR programs, see a schedule of upcoming events, and join the community conversation on reducing, reusing, recycling and composting by visiting the Division’s Facebook page (facebook.com/frederickrecycles) or website (frederickcountymd.gov/recycle). To learn what can be recycled or composted, residents are encouraged to utilize the free Recycle Coach app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.