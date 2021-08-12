The Frederick County Division Planning & Permitting has offered a walk-through, “while you wait” service to review and issue residential rooftop solar-panel permits for several years.
With the recent implementation of its citizen permitting portal, applicants now have the ability to submit applications and plans electronically 24 hours a day.
This electronic platform has improved customer service by allowing staff to review and approve permits more quickly. The county permitting department has committed to continuing expedited permitting services for residential roof-mounted solar panels, as well as other qualified residential applications that meet the established criteria.
With the expedited permit process for residential uses, applicants can expect their applications to be reviewed within one business day.
For more information or to view the application submittal information, visit frederickcountymd.gov/8001/expedited-permits.
