Frederick County residents can join a solar/electrical vehicle charger co-op, which makes installing a solar or EV charging system easy. Solar co-ops bring neighbors, small businesses and nonprofits together, answer questions and use bulk-purchasing power to get discounted pricing and a quality installation. Each participant receives a personalized proposal.
To find out more about how to go solar or get an EV charger, attend one of the following information sessions:
· 6 p.m. June 29 — at McClintock Distilling Company (includes tour of McClintock and display of electrical vehicles)
· 6 p.m. July 13 — at Rockwell Brewery
· Noon on Aug. 3 — virtual
The Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources and the City of Frederick are partnering with other jurisdictions in Maryland to form a new co-op in collaboration with Solar United Neighbors of Maryland. There is no cost to join.
Residents and businesses participating will reduce their carbon footprint, save money on their energy bill and promote the benefits of renewable energy. This is the third time OSER has partnered with MD-SUN.
For more details about the program or to find other virtual info sessions, call 301-600-6864 or email dashbacher@frederickcountymd.gov.
