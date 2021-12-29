Frederick sports fields registration begins Feb. 1
Sports leagues and organizations will be able to register with the city of Frederick for fields and courts for the spring season beginning Feb. 1.
Applicants can create an account and apply for fields at cityoffrederickmd.gov/webtrac. While an account can be created before Feb. 1, applications won’t be accepted until that date. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.
Accounts are limited to one per organization or league.
Payment of 20 percent should be made with a valid Certificate of Insurance listing the City of Frederick at 101 N. Court St. Frederick, MD. 21701.
For more information on insurance requirements, contact Sarah Stamper at sstamper@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
All reservations or changes must be made at least seven calendar days in advance.
