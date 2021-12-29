Frederick sports fields registration begins Feb. 1

Sports leagues and organizations will be able to register with the city of Frederick for fields and courts for the spring season beginning Feb. 1.

Applicants can create an account and apply for fields at cityoffrederickmd.gov/webtrac. While an account can be created before Feb. 1, applications won’t be accepted until that date. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.

Accounts are limited to one per organization or league.

Payment of 20 percent should be made with a valid Certificate of Insurance listing the City of Frederick at 101 N. Court St. Frederick, MD. 21701.

For more information on insurance requirements, contact Sarah Stamper at sstamper@cityoffrederickmd.gov.

All reservations or changes must be made at least seven calendar days in advance.

— Ryan Marshall

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!