Freecycle Roundup on April 17
The Freecycle Roundup is an opportunity for Frederick city residents to drop off items at no cost and reduce the number of reusable items that may end up in the local landfill.
The next roundup of bulk items will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at the Public Works complex, 111 Airport Drive East, Frederick.
The following items will be accepted: furniture, appliances, bicycles, large toys, swing sets, mattress/box springs (up to three per household), mowers, weed eaters, trimmers (with fluids removed) and grills (no tanks).
All items must be less than 7 feet in length. No bags of trash will be accepted.
On-site document shredding will also be offered.
Local charitable organizations may also be onsite to accept clothing and accessories, shoes, books, furniture, electronics, plastics and other items.
Proof of Frederick residency will be required. Individuals must wear masks when entering the event area and should stay in their vehicles.
Call 301-600-1680 for more information.
