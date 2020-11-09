For the 40th straight year, Frederick has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, recognizing the city's effectiveness in managing its urban tree population.
The program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, along with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
"Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers, and committed citizens in communities like Frederick make smart investments in urban forests," Matt Harris, the Arbor Day Foundation's chief executive, said in a release from the city on Monday. "Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits."
Trees can help make neighborhoods look more attractive, raise property values, reduce the cost of cooling homes, take pollution out of the air and provide home for wildlife, among other benefits, according to the release.
Cities can provide a difficult environment for trees, said Josh Dunk, Frederick's arborist.
They face competition for nutrients and concrete, asphalt and other obstacles can obstruct their root systems, he said.
“It's definitely a stressful environment for the trees,” Dunk said.
The city maintains a database of about 11,500 trees that it maintains, not including trees in the city's parks, he said.
The downtown historic district alone has almost 1,400 trees, he said.
The list lets them keep track of when they work on trees, or any storm damage or any issues they see, Dunk said.
