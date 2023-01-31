Tree Frederick 2018

In 2018, saplings are loaded into the bed of a pickup truck for the Tree Frederick cost-share program.

 Photo from city of Frederick

The city of Frederick's sustainability office on Wednesday is rolling out its annual cost-share program for purchasing tree saplings. For city residents, it offers to cover half of the price of native Maryland trees.

The program, Tree Frederick, is in its fourth year and will take online orders between Feb. 1 and March 17, with an anticipated April 1 pick-up date at Max Kehne Park.

