Local mountain bikers say they felt caught off-guard last week when the city of Frederick announced that trail closures were imminent in the municipal forest, a popular recreation site more commonly known as the “watershed.”
The project has been on the books since 2016, when an ad hoc committee for the city produced a master plan for taking care of the natural resource. The area includes more than 7,000 acres of forested land and the reservoir that provides more than 10% of the city’s water supply.
But mountain bikers say news of the trail closures, shared by the City of Frederick Watershed Facebook page, felt abrupt. A miscommunication between Jenny Willoughby, the city’s sustainability manager, and members of the regional group charged with maintaining the watershed’s trails didn’t help.
This week, Willoughby and liaisons with the Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts plan to meet again to iron out a smoother process for determining when trail closures will happen and how they will be shared with the people who use them.
“Hopefully, there will be better communication in terms of overall messaging, but also sufficient time for the public to be made aware of things when they’re not emergency situations,” said Joe Whitehair, a MORE liaison to the watershed who served on the city’s Watershed Advisory Committee.
The city planned to start closing trails in the middle section of the local watershed once updates to the network of trails south of Hamburg Road had been completed, Willoughby said. This month, MORE volunteers finished installing signage along the trail cluster, the last touch to a project that was underway for six years.
The middle section of the watershed is home to some of Frederick’s endangered, rare and threatened species, such as the Allegheny woodrat and the Edwards’ Hairstreak butterfly, Willoughby said. There are far fewer of these critical habitats in the lower section of the watershed, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources found in a review of the site.
The faster volunteers could reroute, renovate and build trails in this portion of the municipal forest, the faster the city could restore habitats for these species, Willoughby said.
“Our [Department of Natural Resources] wildlife biologist has indicated to us that endangered birds and endangered species are still there,” she said. “They’re just kind of living on the margins right now. And if we can give them their habitat back, we hope that we can get their numbers increased.”
Willoughby said the recent trail closures happened quickly because it depended on when the staff was available.
The city had recently identified two newly created, unsanctioned trails in the middle of the watershed. When local foresters visited the site on Thursday to close those trails, they also closed part of an area popular with downhill mountain bikers, Willoughby said.
In all, the closures affected less than a mile of trails, she said.
But when members of MORE met with Willoughby last week, they left with the impression that no longtime trails would be closed in the middle section of the watershed until it was mapped out and signs were posted to help hikers and bikers navigate the area, Whitehair said.
“The following day, we received an email that they were going to be closing trails within 24 hours,” he said. “That was a surprise to us and not what we had previously been discussing for quite some time.”
Willoughby acknowledges there was a misunderstanding and said the city will do its best to let people know ahead of time when another trail will close.
However, she said she can't guarantee advance notice. The city's ability to close more trails hinges upon when resources and staff are available.
“We don’t always have the luxury of planning six months in advance,” she said.
In a statement to The Frederick News-Post, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said he understands the frustration people have about the recent trail closures.
But the city isn’t taking action without a plan or with disregard for the trails’ frequent users, he said. The closures were necessary for the long-term health of the watershed.
“The recreational purposes of users in the watershed vary including biking, hiking, and hunting,” he said in the statement. “The City is committed to balancing all of those uses to ensure all are able to use the watershed for their intended purpose. But we are also responsible for maintaining it to protect the various wildlife and endangered species that live there.”
Local mountain biker Robert Stone treasures the watershed. It’s why he moved to Frederick. He recently moved again to get even closer to the forest.
The mountain biking community has known for a while now that the city would be closing trails in the watershed, Stone said. He and other bikers have read the Watershed Advisory Committee’s plan “a million times.”
“The closure — I think everybody understood that was eventually going to happen,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how it happened, I think, is the reason why everybody is so upset.”
(1) comment
Great news for the watershed and long overdue.
The mtbikers are more trouble than they're worth.
