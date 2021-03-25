The City of Frederick will turn out the lights at City Hall and City Hall Park from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 27 to celebrate Earth Hour. The hour is a symbolic lights-out event hosted around the globe to show support for environmental initiatives.
This single hour of lights-out reinforces the city’s climate initiatives, such as purchasing renewable energy, restoring streams and increasing tree canopy.
Mayor Michael O'Connor and the Sustainability Department invite residents to join in on the Earth Hour. For more information about the global initiative, visit earthhour.org.
