The City of Frederick was recognized with the 2023 Leadership Award by the Maryland Green Registry for its commitment to the environment.
The Leadership Award is presented to organizations that have shown a strong commitment to the implementation of sustainable practices, the demonstration of measurable results and the continual improvement of environmental performance.
Over the past few years, the city has reached a number of sustainability milestones, including the adoption and ongoing implementation of its Climate Action Plan. A feature of this plan is the launch of a residential compost pilot project that is presently diverting nearly 5 tons of material each month to organics recovery, rather than the landfill.
"In embracing sustainability, we shape a thriving future for the City of Frederick, " said Mayor Michael O'Connor. "By cherishing our natural spaces and nurturing our communities, we leave a legacy of prosperity for generations to come."
Maryland Green Registry Leadership Award winners represent a variety of facility types and sizes, but all have several key factors in common that contribute to their success: an organization-wide commitment to environmental performance, a green team that meets on a regular basis, annual environmental goals and measurement of results.
The Maryland Green Registry is a voluntary program that promotes and recognizes environmentally sustainable practices in organizations of all types and sizes across the State. Visit green.maryland.gov for tips and resources designed to help organizations set and meet their own goals on the path to sustainability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.