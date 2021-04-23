It’s been about 30 years since Barbara Stalesen first planted voodoo lily bulbs and a little more than two weeks since one of them started shooting up from the soil.
Now, that plant is taller than Stalesen. It’s opened up — a rare and exciting occurrence for cultivators — and smells so strongly of rotting meat that it’s been moved outside her home.
The voodoo lily’s scientific name is Amorphophallus konjac. Gardeners around the world grow it mostly as a curiosity, according to the University of Wisconsin’s horticulture department, and it’s known for its bizarre foliage.
The plant’s flower is a spike protruding from the heavy stalk, surrounded by a sheath-like covering. It puts off a smell like that of a dead animal to attract carrion flies, its natural pollinators.
Most years, the lilies don’t bloom. And even when they do, said Stalesen — who has seen a few of the smelly flowers come and go over the years — they’re almost never as big as this one, which is about 6 feet tall. She’s watched with fascination over the past few weeks, taking pictures to document the plant’s steady growth.
“It’s just so unusual that it would get that size,” she said.
After waiting years for a flower, the process happens fast, Stalesen said. She first noticed the stalk begin its growth spurt around Easter. The flower opened up “in all its odorous glory” this past Sunday, she added. It will wither and be gone within a few days.
An avid gardener, Stalesen moved to Frederick in 1972. The next year, she joined a garden club, and she’s been active in the growing community ever since. She grows a combination of vegetables and flowers on her eight-acre property off Bartonsville Road.
In addition to her voodoo lily, Stalesen said she has a small collection of other exotic plants that are in full bloom this spring.
“It’s always exciting,” she said. “Anything that’s unusual — it makes you happy. That’s why you’re a gardener.”
