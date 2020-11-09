Frederick will receive additional money from a Washington-based organization for its development of a climate action plan, allowing the city to expand its scope.
In December 2019, the city approved a process to develop an action plan for its facilities and operations as part of an agreement with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The city would pay $125,000 for the project as part of the original agreement, while the council would provide $15,000. Under an amendment approved by the aldermen Thursday, the council's share will increase to $55,000, while the city's share will remain the same.
The amendment will include completion of the city's street lights inventory and an energy management analysis of city facilities.
The action plan includes a greenhouse gas inventory of the city's operations, and the collection of city-based metrics to track progress; an inventory of the city's streetlights; development of a strategy for climate adaptation and resiliency engagement and communication; and identifying the city government's short- and long-term climate related risks and potential impacts, among other items.
