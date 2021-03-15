The city of Frederick will get its electricity from green power after signing on to the Green Power Partnership, an initiative created by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The approximately 23 million kilowatt hours needed to power city government buildings will soon come from renewable energy credits purchased to reduce the emissions from the city’s electricity usage.
The city doesn’t have the amount of land that would be necessary to install a solar field large enough to produce its own electricity, said Jenny Willoughby, the city’s sustainability manager.
Therefore, the new energy credits will allow someone else to generate that amount of electricity through solar or wind power.
According to the EPA, the green power purchased for the city’s operations is equivalent to the electricity usage of more than 2,000 average American homes per year.
About 45 percent of the city’s power usage goes toward water and wastewater, with another 25 percent for streetlights, Willoughby said.
The city is currently in the process of evaluating its streetlights to see which ones can be switched out for more energy-efficient LED bulbs.
Another 17 percent of the city’s power is used for spaces such as offices, and 13 percent for unconditioned spaces such as park pavilions.
The city’s contract with the partnership runs through 2025, Willoughby said.
According to the EPA, the partnership began in 2001 and represents about 40 percent of the country’s voluntary green power market.
The partnership helps to meet Clean Air Act requirements by reducing the pollution and health impacts associated with traditional electricity usage.
