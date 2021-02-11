Three recent articles identified how the accumulation of several gases (greenhouse gases) in the earth’s atmosphere has led to the new climate we are now experiencing in Frederick.
Most recently, the difference between climate (long-term averages) and weather (variability about the average conditions) was explained. Local residents are already feeling the impact of these changes in our atmosphere, providing compelling evidence that climate change is not just someone else’s problem — it is also ours, made clear by the local changes that are increasingly evident in our daily lives.
The most obvious change is the extreme heat we now experience in the summer. Neighboring Washington, D.C., recorded the third hottest July on record last year, with 28 of 31 days at greater than 90 degrees. It was also the third warmest year on record. Increasingly intense heat is also expected to impact residents locally.
As the state’s and University of Maryland’s public health and climate report states, extreme heat threatens large portions of our community, through heat stress and poor air quality. And for residents with cardiovascular or kidney problems or diabetes, it could cause severe health effects and hospitalizations. For outside workers such as roofers, painters, contractors and landscapers, more intensely hot summer days increases the likelihood for heat stress, dehydration and dizziness.
Homeowners are also experiencing increased costs of utilities for home cooling. From late June to early September, daytime home or business cooling is now nearly nonstop. Community members already strapped for cash to meet regular household expenses are now in need of assistance for utility payments.
Extreme heat also threatens agriculture, Frederick County’s leading industry. Research shows that increased heat reduces plant growth and productivity, including lower pollination in sweet corn and tomatoes, reduced pod production in soybeans, and loss of pepper flowers and fruits. Dairy cow fertility and milk production are lower during heat waves, while poultry fertility and egg production is depressed, and birds are more susceptible to disease.
In the natural environment, local native brook trout populations are increasingly threatened as stream temperatures now routinely exceed their highest thermal limits at roughly 77 degrees.
Temperatures are also warmer throughout the year, including winter months. Last winter’s coldest temperature was 22 degrees, the warmest winter minimum of the past 71 years. This means we now have increased pest risks. Freezing winter conditions have historically helped to control pests such as ticks, insects and weeds, offering natural regulation of these threats to crops and human health, as well as the spread of wildlife diseases they transmit.
Just as important as intense summer heat, the warmer temperatures throughout the year have extended the growing season for many plants, a bonus for some harvestable plants but a concern for spring crop failures if a late freeze or extreme spring storm occurs, as in May of 2018. These warmer conditions also lead to asthma or allergies for residents exposed to extended seasonal pollen release due to the longer growing season.
We now experience all of these warmer temperature-driven patterns and impacts in Frederick, well beyond historical conditions. Unfortunately, the impacts will only increase with the warmer temperatures expected, derived from those gases released into the atmosphere that envelope our planet. This is why actions we take as a community to reduce the release of greenhouse gases and develop strategies to adapt and build resiliency are so important.
For more details, visit MobilizeFrederick.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.