The City of Frederick Department of Public Works will host its next Freecycle Roundup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 to receive and recycle bulk items city residents no longer want to keep.
The Freecycle Roundup is an opportunity to drop off items at no cost and to reduce the number of reusable items that may end up in the Frederick County landfill. Freecycle Roundup will occur at the Public Works complex, 111 Airport Drive East, Frederick.
The City of Frederick will accept the following items on-site: furniture, appliances, bicycles, large toys, swing sets, mattress/box springs (limit three per household), mowers, weed eaters, trimmers (fluids removed), grills (no tanks). No bags of trash will be accepted.
This event is for residents of The City of Frederick only; proof of residency will be required. To ensure the safety of all involved, all individuals must wear masks when entering the event area and should stay in their vehicles.
Call 301-600-1680 for more information.
