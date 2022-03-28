Frederick County fruit growers are bracing for potential crop damage amid a cold snap and scattered snow showers throughout the region.
Temperatures were projected to drop into the low 20s Monday night and Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, unseasonably warm weather last week sped up the growing process, meaning some farmers had more to lose than they otherwise might have.
Once fruit trees start to bloom, freezing weather can ruin their blossoms. A freeze that occurs later in the season, or once blooming has begun, is more damaging than an early-season cold snap, said Brandon Masser, owner of Scenic View Orchard in Sabillasville.
Masser said Monday morning that his apricots were likely shot. He was concerned about his strawberries, plums and peaches, too.
At Catoctin Mountain Orchard, near Thurmont, owner Bob Black said he’d have to wait until things warm up later in the week to know for sure how his crop fared.
“It’s something that we farmers, especially fruit growers, are used to,” Black said. “Everybody thinks it’s so great to see 70s in March, but it just advances things so far ahead.”
Black said he was expecting some damage and taking steps to limit it. Sometimes, fruit growers spray their crop with water ahead of a freeze event. Though it’s counter-intuitive, when the water freezes, it releases heat that can protect the buds.
This time, Black sprayed special fertilizer that contains salt directly onto the buds of some of his trees — rather than applying it to the ground around the trunk, like usual — thinking it might protect them from the freeze.
“We’re hopeful,” Black said. “We’ll just see what it is.”
Masser didn’t opt for the spraying method this time around.
“When it gets this cold, you’re kind of just hoping and praying when you spray,” Masser said. “So we elected not to do that, because it’s just going to get so cold. I don’t think it’d be effective anyways.”
