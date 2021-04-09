Among the most urgent concerns for the health of the Chesapeake Bay are dead zones in the bay, and air- and waterborne pollution. Much is being done, but more needs to be done to improve the bay.
How can you protect this regional, national and world treasure? Through your own adoption of best practices in your landscape and gardens, such as controlling the stormwater runoff from your own property. In the process, you can become Bay-Wise certified. If everyone does his or her part, the bay will recover, and these dead zones will decrease or even disappear.
Bay-Wise certifications are done April through October and are currently all virtual. Check your practices against the Master Gardener guidelines for Bay-Wise property certification, the “Bay-Wise Maryland Yardstick.”
If you compile at least 36 inches (i.e., points) on the Yardstick list, email the Yardstick and four to six photos of your yard/garden to https://extension.umd.edu/frederick-county/home-gardening/bay-wise. Master gardeners will review your Yardstick list and pictures. If your yard or garden is certified, you will receive a certificate and a metal sign and post to show you are Baywise-certified, signifying to your neighbors your commitment to the health of the bay.
There are a number of property-specific factors to consider in doing your part to help save the bay. Not all factors will apply to all properties.
Control stormwater runoff
• Direct water from gutters/downspouts to garden beds to prevent runoff.
• Plant groundcovers in thinly vegetated areas.
• Use porous approaches to walkways/driveways to absorb runoff.
• Install mulched beds on the lower edges of your property.
• Install a rain garden or rain barrels to capture rainwater runoff.
Protect the waterfront
• Establish a low-maintenance border near all ponds, streams, etc., to slow runoff.
• Use native grasses with deep root systems.
Mow properly/water efficiently
• Use an electric mower to reduce air pollution.
• Water at the base, not on the leaves, of landscape plants.
• Design your landscape with plants that survive on natural rainfall.
• Use drip or micro-irrigation in flower beds to reduce runoff.
Manage yard pests with Integrated Pest Management (IPM)
• Avoid the routine use of pesticides.
• Hand-pick pests or use non-pesticide tools such as attractant traps and floating row covers.
Fertilize wisely
• Test your soil every three–five years.
• Use compost, slow release, or natural organic fertilizers.
• In autumn, mow lawns lightly covered with fallen leaves, rather than raking and disposing of leaves separately.
Plant wisely
• Replace problem plants with non-invasive native plants.
• Incorporate a variety of native plants.
• If a lawn is necessary, plant drought-tolerant turf grass species.
• Replace unneeded lawn areas with ground covers.
By following the Yardstick practices, we help to protect the health of fish, crabs, oysters and other aquatic life in the bay. For example, curtailing nitrogen and phosphorous pollution from human activities, particularly including sewage and septic systems; agricultural, urban and suburban runoff; and stormwater runoff all help control or shrink the dead zones from pollutants that flow from our yards to the Chesapeake Bay.
In addition, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation reports that mercury in fish tissue can be more than a million times higher than in surrounding water. Air pollution, primarily from power plants, is the main source of the mercury contamination of fish in the bay watershed and, in turn, in those humans who eat the fish. At greatest risk are fetuses, infants, children and women of childbearing age.
More information is available on the Frederick County Master Gardeners YouTube page. Visit http://extension.umd.edu/frederick-county/home-gardening for upcoming virtual seminars, Master Gardener certification classes and other announcements, or call 301-600-1596 for more information.
