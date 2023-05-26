There are many gorgeous specimens of Gingko Biloba across Frederick County. While the county champion is privately owned and not accessible, we have many growing at Hood College, Frederick Community College and Mount Olivet Cemetery, and we can often glimpse some gorgeous specimens in front and backyards.
The abundance of Gingko Biloba shows the popularity this species has obtained with its distinct beauty. The Ginkgo Biloba hasn’t changed in its appearance since the Mesozoic Era, some 245-65 million years ago, same as some Dawn redwoods and conifers. It is the longest existing temperate tree species — followed by oak, which came at the end of the Mesozoic — and the only survivor of the Ginkgoaceae family. It is also called the Maidenhair tree because this deciduous tree resembles the maidenhair fern. Today, it grows naturally in South East China and has become very popular across temperate regions due to its beautiful symmetrical crown and distinctive fan-leaf shape (the name biloba means two-lobed) unique to the tree world. However, not being a native tree, it has little value for wildlife.
Ginkgos are easily recognizable in the winter as an upright tree with large horizontal branches with short shoots up to three inches long. The two-lobed ginkgo leaves grow in clusters directly from these tips of the spur shoots, as opposed to from little twigs on branches. The Ginkgo Biloba is a dioecious tree, meaning it has separate male and female trees, where the wind will send the pollen from a male tree to a female. The female Gingko bears yellow round fruit in autumn. The fruit is notorious for its sliminess and an awful scent akin to vomit, which can be quite unbearable. However, when the fruit is harvested and soaked, the kernel is eaten roasted, salted or sweetened. The kernel is a known remedy for memory loss.
That said, the Ginkgo has become a prime example of “Botanical Sexism.” While understandable, many cities and parks refrain from planting female trees because their fruit are sticky, attract pests, and can create a mess with a remarkably foul smell that will linger for months. However, planting only male trees has increased the amount of pollen in the air each spring, making allergies worse in urban and developed areas.
The Ginkgo Biloba is a very resilient tree that routinely grows to 1,000 years of age. The oldest one of these beauties is the Li Jiawan Grand Ginkgo King and lives in Western China. Estimated to be between 4,500-5,000 years old, it’s a male tree growing at an elevation of around 4,200 feet and at almost 100 feet tall. It is considered the largest ginkgo tree on Earth.
The “grandfathers” or “ancient ones” — trees that live for several thousand years — seem to have two things in common. They live in very rugged and harsh environments, which allows them to grow slowly and escape humans. This type of stunted, often deformed vegetation is often encountered in the subarctic and subalpine tree line landscapes, shaped by continual exposure to fierce, freezing winds; their unusual shape has earned these type of trees the name of “krummholz” or “crooked wood.” Grandfather trees also have the ability to section of parts of their structures as they die off, keeping the rest alive and even continuing to grow. Most trees can do this to a degree, but the grandfathers are experts.
In Japan, the Ginkgo Biloba is also called the “bearer of hope,” after several Ginkgo Bilobas shot back close to the epicenter soon after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. These aspects highlight the amazing resiliency of this tree.
It is a rare treat to see a Ginkgo scar when a hard frost arrives. The tree will finish shedding all its leaves, severing every single one at once, letting them fall to the ground in unison in a bright yellow rain of little fan-shaped leaves. Breathtaking.
Sonia Demiray is a member of the Frederick County Forest Conservancy District Board.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable management of forests and urban landscapes. We inform, educate, and engage the public and work to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees and forests enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Please visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Tree Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more.
