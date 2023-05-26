10-ginkgo-Bethany Dell'Agnello.jpg

There are many gorgeous specimens of Gingko Biloba across Frederick County. While the county champion is privately owned and not accessible, we have many growing at Hood College, Frederick Community College and Mount Olivet Cemetery, and we can often glimpse some gorgeous specimens in front and backyards.

The abundance of Gingko Biloba shows the popularity this species has obtained with its distinct beauty. The Ginkgo Biloba hasn’t changed in its appearance since the Mesozoic Era, some 245-65 million years ago, same as some Dawn redwoods and conifers. It is the longest existing temperate tree species — followed by oak, which came at the end of the Mesozoic — and the only survivor of the Ginkgoaceae family. It is also called the Maidenhair tree because this deciduous tree resembles the maidenhair fern. Today, it grows naturally in South East China and has become very popular across temperate regions due to its beautiful symmetrical crown and distinctive fan-leaf shape (the name biloba means two-lobed) unique to the tree world. However, not being a native tree, it has little value for wildlife.

