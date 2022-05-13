Girl Scout Troop 37034 Bat House

Girl Scout Junior Troop 37034 recently built and installed a bat house on the side of Smoketown Brewing in Brunswick. The girls built the house as part of their Girl Scout Bronze Award project to help the community. They also created fliers with QR codes linking to their website to educate the public on why bats are important and how to build your own bat house. From left, Kimberly Porter, Delilah Lothridge and Kylee Farrell of Troop 37034 at the unveiling in April. Learn more at troop37034.wixsite.com/bathouse.

 Courtesy photo

