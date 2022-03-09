Green Drinks is a worldwide movement to connect people interested in sustainability issues. It is a loosely structured group with no officers or organizational framework that brings together a group of people in an interesting location with food and beverages for the purpose of networking and education. Often, there is a short, informal presentation by a speaker to highlight a particular sustainability topic.
Envision Frederick County’s programs committee is organizing local Green Drinks events this year, the first of which will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 24 at McClintock Distilling’s new Back Bar at 35 S. Carroll St. in downtown Frederick. Soft drinks will also be available.
The gathering will highlight the Frederick County Mobilize Frederick Climate Emergency Workgroup Recommendation 5: incentivize the transition to environmentally sustainable (“green”) homes. Guests will also hear about home energy audits from Gordon Taplin of Atlas Home Energy Solutions.
The event is free, and no registration is needed. Just show up with a curious mind and an interest in meeting others interested in sustainability.
