CREEK RELEAF PROGRAM
The Frederick County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources announces the application period for the 2021 Creek ReLeaf Program.
Frederick County's Creek ReLeaf Program is a reforestation program designed to increase forest acres in Frederick County and to meet goals for clean streams. The program is an integral part of county executive Jan H. Gardner’s efforts to reverse the trend of tree loss in Frederick County. Trees are planted on both private and public land. The Creek ReLeaf Program plants eligible areas with native trees/shrubs and provides the first five years of maintenance to ensure successful planting efforts, at no cost to the landowner.
Forested lands provide stormwater control, reduce temperature impacts on county streams, and increase wildlife habitat. The area that is planted will have lasting protection by a permanent conservation easement, which will continue even if the property is sold. If accepted into the program landowners will receive payment for the permanent conservation easement, which is based on 75 percent of fair market value of the land to be planted, up to $9,000 per acre. The landowner still owns and uses the land under an easement as long as the use does not violate the terms of the easement. Selective harvesting is allowed as part of a forestry management plan under certain conditions, which may provide long-term revenue to the landowner from having a healthy forest.
The application period for the 2021 Creek ReLeaf Program will run through Dec. 1. Plantings are tentatively scheduled for spring/fall 2023.
To learn more, visit frederickcountymd.gov/reforest. For more information, contact Linda Williamson, project manager, at 301-600-1741, 240-608-7426, or lwilliamson1@frederickcountymd.gov.
— For The News-Post
NEW GOOGLE FLIGHT SEARCH TOOL HELPS YOU FLY ‘GREENER’
Searching for flights on Google just got greener.
A new search feature rolled out recently that tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers.
A basic search for flights will give an estimate of how many kilograms of carbon dioxide the flight will spew from start to finish. Users can prioritize their search by emissions, much like they can by price. Flights with emissions below the median get highlighted in green.
Google said the estimates are a combination of data from the European Environmental Agency and flight-specific information it gets from airlines and other providers. That data could include an aircraft's age, model and configuration, the speed and altitude it flies at and the distance between the flight's origin and destination.
Some flights may not have estimates because of a lack of data on certain aircraft or other missing information, and the estimates don't yet take into account what direction the plane is heading — a potentially significant factor if flying into or with the jet stream, or whether or not the flight is using biofuels or other alternatives.
Using the new tool, the least polluting flights from the Washington, D.C., area to Chicago are all United flights using Boeing 737s. The 128 kilograms of carbon dioxide falls 21 percent below the median. An American Airlines flight on another Boeing 737 from San Francisco to New York with a stop in Dallas emits 535 kilograms of carbon dioxide, 9 percent less than the median for that route.
Nonstop flights aren't always less polluting, particularly on longer routes. Google says that a more fuel-efficient plane can emit less on a multiple-stop journey than an older plane on a non-stop route.
Airplanes account for a small portion of emissions that cause climate change — about 2 to 3 percent — but their share has been growing rapidly and is expected to roughly triple by mid-century with the global growth in travel.
The new emissions tool follows Google's introduction of a way for people to find eco-certified hotels. Google also introduced technology that allows drivers to find more fuel-efficient routes on Google Maps and from Google's Nest thermostat, upgrades that will help people find energy from the power grid during times of day when its sources are cleaner, such as from wind and solar.
The new features are part of a sustainability initiative.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.