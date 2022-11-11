COUNTY GENERATES SOLAR POWER AT TWO NEW SITES

Frederick County government continues to lead the way with renewable energy, boosting its solar energy generation by nearly 2 million kilowatts hours annually with the addition of two new projects. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner recently announced that a new solar array began operation this year and two solar canopies are nearing completion on County properties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription