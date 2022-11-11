COUNTY GENERATES SOLAR POWER AT TWO NEW SITES
Frederick County government continues to lead the way with renewable energy, boosting its solar energy generation by nearly 2 million kilowatts hours annually with the addition of two new projects. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner recently announced that a new solar array began operation this year and two solar canopies are nearing completion on County properties.
“We know that we save green when we go green,” Gardner said. “The actions we take today will help to slow the rate of climate change and lead to lower energy costs. Now is the time for us to take action.”
Frederick County and its fellow jurisdictions in the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments collectively reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 24% between 2005 and 2020, surpassing the region’s goal. To help meet the next goal of a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030, Frederick County continues to add renewable energy generation projects. A solar array began operating this year on a five-acre site near the Ballenger McKinney Wastewater Treatment Plant, next to the County’s Division of Water and Sewer Utilities office. The array, with 3,528 photovoltaic panels, will generate approximately 1.8 million kilowatt hours a year, equal to about 17% of the treatment plant’s power usage. It will also energize a backup power supply. The array is expected to save $130,000 a year through a net metering arrangement.
Two solar canopies have been constructed on a parking lot, which serves the Bourne Building, home to the main offices of Frederick County’s Division of Public Works and Division of Parks and Recreation. Each canopy contains 84 solar panels. There is room for 16 cars to park underneath the canopies. The canopies will reduce the Bourne Building’s energy consumption by 15% to 20% a year. During the construction of the canopies, four new electric vehicle charging stations were installed at the site.
Frederick County received grants to offset the cost of each project. The Maryland Department of the Environment awarded Frederick County $2.3 million toward the Ballenger McKinney array. The Maryland Energy Administration provided $45,000 toward the solar canopy and EV charging stations.
HOUSEHOLDS CAN SAVE MONEY ON ENERGY BILLS WITH NEW PROGRAM
As winter approaches, residents can take steps to make their homes more energy efficient and save money on heating bills. The Power Saver Retrofits program helps low- to moderate-income households in Frederick County do this by providing free energy audits and related home improvements. The program provides certified contractors to do work such as heating system tune-ups or upgrades, sealing household air leaks, upgrading appliances or air duct sealing and insulation, all at no cost to qualified homeowners.
Homeowners qualify to participate based on total household income and the number of occupants. For example, an individual living alone may apply if they earn $57,750 or less annually. A four-person household is eligible with income up to $82,500.
Power Saver Retrofits is a program administered by the Frederick County Division of Energy and Environment with funding from a Maryland Energy Administration grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.