Neighborhood Sun and Ameresco partner to bring the nation’s largest community solar project dedicated to low-income residents
The nation’s largest community solar farm to be 100-percent dedicated to low- and moderate-income residents is coming to Montgomery County. The project’s partners, along with Montgomery County executive Marc Elrich and other county representatives, launched the project’s subscription campaign recently. Through the subscription program for this new project, Montgomery County residents who are on Pepco and who qualify as LMI are eligible to receive 25-percent savings on their electricity costs every month.
“Our Climate Action Plan calls for us to eliminate 100 percent of carbon emission by 2035, and it is projects like solar farms that will help us obtain this goal,” Elrich said.
Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Neighborhood Sun, a community solar company making solar accessible to everyone, in partnership with Montgomery County, announced details of the first-of-its-kind solar farm bringing clean energy to thousands of Marylanders. Community solar farms enable access to affordable, clean energy for residents who are unable to build their own solar systems. Anyone who receives an electric bill can benefit, including renters, residents in multi-unit buildings, municipalities, nonprofits and businesses that don’t own their roofs.
Neighborhood Sun currently manages nearly 80 MW of community solar projects, enough solar to power more than 10,000 homes.
Project construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
