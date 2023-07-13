Learn ways you can safely control mosquitos while protecting the watershed at the same time in the upcoming Green Talk in Middletown.
Paul Leisnham, distinguished associate chair and director of undergraduate studies for the Environmental Science and Technology Department at the University of Maryland at College Park, will speak at the Middletown Branch Library from 1 to 2 p.m. July 15 about mosquito control.
Leisnham will discuss his research on watershed health and sustainability, ways non-scientists can identify troublesome mosquitos and environmentally compatible solutions to control those few mosquitos that pose a threat to human health.
In his work, he collaborates directly with communities to help find viable solutions to make summer outdoor fun safer by controlling biting mosquito populations.
Middletown Branch Library is located at 101 Prospect Ave., Middletown. Onsite parking is available but limited. Additional parking is available on the street nearby, as well in several municipal lots near the town center. Carpooling is suggested.
