Join Kathleen Rapp and Barb Trader from the Multi-Faith Alliance of Climate Stewards for the talk Choosing Electricity for Climate Change. Learn about health, financial and climate-changing reasons to choose clean and renewable sources of electricity.

Discuss choices we can make in our use of appliances, lawn equipment and vehicles that affect our planet.

