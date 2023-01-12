Join Kathleen Rapp and Barb Trader from the Multi-Faith Alliance of Climate Stewards for the talk Choosing Electricity for Climate Change. Learn about health, financial and climate-changing reasons to choose clean and renewable sources of electricity.
Discuss choices we can make in our use of appliances, lawn equipment and vehicles that affect our planet.
