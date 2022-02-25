In the first part of this article, published on Feb. 11, we talked about the exciting prospect of planting 5 million trees over the next eight years across Maryland through the Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021. This campaign is part of a worldwide push to increase tree canopy to help offset the negative impacts of climate change since tree restoration and storage potential could remove up to two thirds of the 300 gig tons of accumulated carbon in the atmosphere by adding 0.9 billion hectares (more than 2.2 billion acres) of canopy cover across the globe.
Interestingly, a sweeping study of forests around the world finds that the older the tree, the greater its potential for carbon storage and slowing climate change. In addition to locking carbon away into their branches and roots, older trees feed the mycorrhizal layer in the soil and transmit information to new growth. In other words, old growth trees are key to the healthy growth of young trees and for a healthy ecosystem. Cutting down old trees presents no benefit and only eliminates habitat and sustenance for thousands of animals and organisms that depend on them.
So what trees should we plant where?
First and foremost, we need to make sure that anything we plant is native. Non-native plants and trees can either require additional treatments to be viable (including chemicals and watering), or they quickly become invasive — such as tree of heaven, Bradford pear, barberry, English ivy and multiflora rose. These non-native trees and plants overwhelm and kill our native flora and deprive our wildlife of vital sustenance, changing entire ecosystems.
Second, we should look at the soil, elevation, existing canopy composition and structure and available space and focus on trees that are not favored by current pest and disease outbreaks.
In any setting, especially urban or suburban, look up, down and sideways. You might be drawn to the look of a specific genus, but it may quickly outgrow a small yard or sidewalk. Root systems can pull up cables and pipes, so make sure to call Miss Utility before you dig. Some trees have flowers or fruit that could become a nuisance. Branches may interfere with signage or traffic or hit an overhead cable in 20-30 years, so pay attention to the expected mature size of the tree to match it with a suitable forever home. The Tree Solutions Now Act provides for impervious surface removal, such as asphalt, so that abandoned lots might be turned into green zones or urban food forests.
In addition to urban canopy, Frederick County is uniquely situated to allow for many southern and northern tree varieties to intermingle and create some clearly defined types of canopy. Mostly trees group by topography, and we know what trees thrive in each.
The floodplain (riparian) forest is a wooded area located in or around a waterway or bottomland that is subject to periodic flooding. Some of the more common trees in the larger floodplain forests include sycamore, green ash, boxelder, black willow, persimmon, river birch, honey locust, catalpa, silver maple, red maple, elm and bald cypress. Some of the trees associated with smaller upland floodplains are tulip poplar, beech, yellow birch, hazel alder, sycamore, green ash, sugar maple, hemlock, white pine, red maple, hackberry, elm and hazelnut.
Mixed forest stands are generally found in the lower sloped sections of mountains, in terraces and in upland hollows and coves, and therefore are more typical in the western part of the County. Some of these sites are so prolific that nearly every plant develops its full potential when planted there. The forests growing in these fertile areas tend to contain a wide variety of trees, shrubs and herbaceous material. Mixed hardwood forests include tulip poplar, red and white oak, white ash, shagbark and pignut hickory, black walnut, red and sugar maple, American beech, butternut, big-tooth aspen and eastern white pine.
Ridge top forests grow on the ridges and steep sloped mountainous areas, which are characterized by shallow rocky, infertile soils, droughty conditions and abundant exposure to sunlight, such as Gambrill Park. These factors create harsh growing conditions, so it is no wonder that only the hardiest of species exist here. The canopies of these ridge-top areas contain upland oaks (chestnut, black and scarlet oak), mockernut hickory, red maple, blackgum and a variety of pine species, such as Virginia, pitch, Table Mountain and shortleaf pine. All of these trees are tolerant of dry conditions and acid soils. Serviceberry, mountain laurel, blueberry and huckleberry provide food to wildlife in the understory.
Frederick County also has pockets of northern hardwood forests, a sample of the vast hardwood forests lying to our north. These are located in the higher elevations and north-facing slopes in the northern part of Frederick County and contain a tree mixture common to Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. This is because these cooler “micro-climatic” conditions favor trees that are more adapted to colder conditions. Northern hardwood forests contain trees such as red and white oak, tulip poplar, American beech, white ash, shagbark hickory, red and sugar maple, Canadian hemlock, cucumber magnolia, yellow birch, American basswood and eastern white pine. The sub-canopy of these forests contain a fairly unique species mixture, including rhododendron, striped maple, Canadian hemlock, sourwood, American hornbeam and eastern hop hornbeam.
However, the most common canopy in Frederick is the oak-hickory forest, which occupies about 70 percent of the forest land base, or an estimated 80,000 acres. The oak-hickory forest developed as the result of land use practices in the early 1900s that resulted in widespread timbering of forests and large wildfires. These forests are found on rocky, well-drained, upland sites that have acidic soils. On the drier sites and upper slopes, the dominant species may be chestnut, black and scarlet oak, along with pignut and mockernut hickory. On the lower slopes with deeper soils, red and white oak and possibly shagbark and bitternut hickory might join the mixture. Other trees that are part of these forests include red maple, black birch, black gum, sassafras, American beech, eastern white pine, white ash and tulip poplar. The understory of the oak-hickory forest typically has dense woody growth composed of species such as red maple, American beech, oaks, hickory, blackgum, black birch, sassafras, white ash, serviceberry, flowering dogwood, mountain laurel, witch hazel, wild azalea, huckleberry and blueberry.
The Frederick County Forestry Board encourages you to discover your favorite tree through our plant and image libraries and to learn more about our ecological communities on our website, frederick.forestryboard.org. While there, check out upcoming tree planting events and green festivals, and sign up for our weekly Nature Notes article and our Second Sunday Tree Walks, which will resume in March.
The News-Post added the headline “Trees are a quick and equitable way to reverse climate change” in the first part of this article on Feb. 11, which is incorrect. Increased canopy can help offset some negative effects of Climate Change, not reverse it. The Forestry Board thanks The Frederick News-Post for printing a correction.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate for local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes and the bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide home for wildlife. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org for information about programs, events and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.