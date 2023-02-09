Harpers Ferry Falcons

Three peregrine falcon chicks that successfully fledged at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in 2022

 Photo from National Parks Service

For the third consecutive year, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park has two peregrine falcons nesting atop a rocky bluff overlooking the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers.

The appearance of falcons prompted park officials to reinstate a set of temporary closures for surrounding climbing areas on Maryland Heights from Feb. 15 to July 31.

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great news!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription