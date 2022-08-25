 Skip to main content
Hogan’s plan for Beltway and I-270 toll lanes wins key federal approval

Interstate 495 traffic

Traffic on Interstate 495

 Associated Press file photo

Federal authorities issued their final environmental approval Thursday for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s project to widen the Beltway and Interstate 270, delivering a major milestone for an infrastructure project estimated to cost about $5 billion.

The step is a requirement for the project to receive federal funds, and it opens the way for Maryland to sign a 50-year contract to build and manage toll lanes along the congested highways. It also begins a five-month clock for opponents of the project to file legal challenges.

